Julian Draxler becomes third-most expensive German player ever with move to PSG

Julian Draxler’s transfer from Wolfsburg to Paris Saint-Germain is a done deal. After months of speculation, the 23-year-old winger is set to join the French giants in next month’s transfer window for a deal reportedly worth up to €45 million, making him the third-most expensive German player of all time. Draxler will sign a four-and-a-half year contract with PSG.

Both sides agreed not to disclose the transfer fee, though Kicker report of a €40 million deal with €5million in potential bonuses. Only Leroy Sane (€50m) and Mesut Ozil (€47m) have commanded a larger transfer fee for a German player. Draxler also becomes the third-most expensive Bundesliga player ever, trailing only Sane and Kevin De Bruyne, who left Wolfsburg last summer for Manchester City in a deal worth €75 million.

Wolfsburg had bought Draxler for €35 million from Schalke just 16 months ago to fill the void left by De Bruyne, but the German international rarely performed up to his potential. An exit was always likely this winter after Draxler voiced his displeasure for not being allowed to leave the club in the summer window, when Arsenal, Juventus and PSG were all reportedly interested. Draxler’s relationship with the club and fans soured after the player claimed he was given permission to leave, while coach Dieter Hecking and sporting director Klaus Allofs both denied those claims publicly.

Wolfsburg had a miserable first half to the Bundesliga season, teetering on the edge of the relegation zone, and the club fired Hecking and Allofs, clearing the way for Draxler to finally get his wish.

The deal should see both parties happy to move on. Wolfsburg stand to make up to a €10 million profit on a player who no longer wanted to be there and whom the fans had turned their backs on, while Draxler gets his desired move to a big international address.