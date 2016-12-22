Jose Mourinho says he’s ‘too young’ to go coach in China as new Man United contract looms

Manchester United are reportedly set to hand Jose Mourinho a new contract, which is a bit curious just four months after he took the job. But the Red Devils are apparently happy with him and want to hold onto him.

With Man United so enamored with him, Mourinho doesn’t exactly need leverage. So he’s not going to use China to get him even more money.

“China money is attractive for everyone but I love more my football at the highest level,” Mourinho told Sky Sports. “I’m too young to go to a place like China. I want to stay in the most difficult place to win.”

That just about sums up what Mourinho thinks of China. The Chinese Super League has been throwing money at players, but not so much with coaches, although they did land Marcelo Lippi. Even when it comes to coaches though, he clearly sees it as more of a retirement league.

As much money as China is putting into the sport, Manchester United isn’t exactly starved for cash and he’s getting paid a pretty penny. His new contract will probably pay him even more money, too. He’s doing just fine and doesn’t need China to leverage some more cash out of the Red Devils.