Watch: Jose Mourinho picks up reporter’s phone during press conference

Keep your phone on silent before Jose Mourinho starts talking at his press conference. If you don't, he might pick up. 

That's exactly what happened on Friday, when a talkSPORT reporter's phone rang as Mourinho rambled on about something or other. 

The caller was a talkSPORT producer, who has already changed her Twitter avatar to a screenshot of Mourinho picking up a phone with her WhatsApp profile photo on it. 

Just don't call Jose during his postgame press conference unless you want to hear him blather about refereeing decisions for a few hours. 

