Jose Mourinho is now making fun of Jurgen Klopp

Making fun of other managers is kind of Jose Mourinho’s thing. He’s done it to Arsene Wenger, most famously, but there’s barely a competitor in the world he hasn’t dropped shade on. If you compete with Mourinho, you will get mocked. And now Jurgen Klopp is part of that group.

Klopp made a point of saying that the wind was a big problem for Liverpool in their League Cup semifinal loss to Southampton, a loss that prevented them from meeting Manchester United in the final. So when Mourinho was asked about whether his Red Devils were big favorites against the Saints, he made sure to bring up that pesky wind.

“I don’t think we are favorites against nobody,” said Mourinho. “It doesn’t matter against who or where, we are never favorites. Normally the stadium is windy and it’s difficult.”

So either Mourinho found Klopp’s excuse laughable, much like most observers did, or Mourinho at least found it easy to make fun of. Either way, Klopp has now joined the very long list of managers Mourinho has subtly mocked.

Seeing as most of the best rivalries with Mourinho’s teams require he be at odds with the opposing manager, not to mention how great it would be for Manchester United and Liverpool’s clashes to get kicked up another notch (it’s already pretty amazing), this is only good news.