John Terry reveals which two Chelsea stars are the worst pool players ever

John Terry hasn’t played much for Chelsea this season, so he has a bit of time on his hands. When he’s not training and presumably working hard to get back into the side, Terry still enjoys winding up his teammates with some jokes.

In this latest case, he didn’t even have to do much. All he had to do was sit back in the Chelsea players’ lounge and let video of N’Golo Kante and Michy Batshuayi playing pool do the talking. He posted the footage to Instagram Story, which 101 Great Goals posted.

Now, before you watch the video, it’s sensible to ask, “How bad can two grown men actually be at pool?” Remember that question.

John Terry films the worst pool match ever at Chelsea training… pic.twitter.com/KhL8AxnDj8 — 101 Great Goals (@102greatgoals) January 21, 2017

Now, to answer the question: Worse than you could have even imagined. Either this is the first time either of them has ever played the game, or their physical dexterity stops beyond their feet and legs. It could be a combination of both, really. That’s just embarrassing.

But, hey. At least they look like they’re having fun! Here’s a thought: Maybe they’re pool sharks and it’s all a ruse. Nah…