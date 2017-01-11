Reports: Jesse Marsch to leave New York Red Bulls for Salzburg

Jesse Marsch appears to be trading in the New York Red Bulls for Red Bull Salzburg.

The 2015 MLS Coach of the Year is reportedly leaving the club for its parent team in Austria, according to MLSSoccer.com and Goal.com. Former MLS and U.S. national team standout and Red Bulls assistant Chris Armas will reportedly replace Marsch on the bench, while current assistant coach Denis Hamlett is reportedly headed to the front office to become the club's technical director. Ali Curtis, the architect of the Red Bulls over the last two seasons, would reportedly remain sporting director.

Marsch reportedly has not been at the MLS Combine in Los Angeles and instead has been meeting with Red Bull brass in Europe, though that in itself is not a definite signal that he is departing. Red Bull owns the soccer franchises in New York, Salzburg and Leipzig.

Under Marsch, a former U.S. assistant and Montreal Impact head coach, the Red Bulls won the 2015 Supporters' Shield and finished first in the Eastern Conference in 2016. He inherited the club after fan-favorite Mike Petke was surprisingly dismissed and enjoyed tremendous regular-season success. With 117 points in two seasons (34-19-15 record), the Red Bulls trailed only FC Dallas in on-field success. In the playoffs, the club reached the Eastern Conference final and semifinals in his two seasons at the helm while chasing a first MLS Cup.

Red Bull Salzburg is currently in second place in Austria's top flight, trailing first-place Rheindorf Altach by two points through 20 games. Manager Oscar Garcia Junyent is reportedly in talks for multiple jobs in Europe, including La Liga's Malaga.

