LA Galaxy sign USA’s Jermaine Jones

The LA Galaxy completed the signing of U.S. men's national team midfielder Jermaine Jones on Wednesday, more than a month after acquiring his MLS rights from the Colorado Rapids.

The Galaxy dealt a first-round pick in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft and a conditional second-round pick in 2018 to the Rapids for the right to sign Jones, who had his contract expire at the end of 2016. Jones was signed using Targeted Allocation Money and will not be a Designated Player, according to the Galaxy's announcement. That leaves the Galaxy with two DP vacancies following the departures of Robbie Keane and Steven Gerrard.

The 35-year-old Jones and has family have been living in Los Angeles ever since he left the Bundesliga to join MLS in 2014.

“Jermaine is a winner who has experience in MLS and playing against the highest competition in the world,” new LA Galaxy manager Curt Onalfo said in a statement. “He has a relentless engine on the field and we are confident that he will strengthen our midfield. We look forward to him joining the Galaxy as we prepare for the upcoming season.”

Jones's energy level has impressed outgoing Galaxy manager and current U.S. coach Bruce Arena, who was wowed by Jones's ability early in January camp. According to video released by U.S. Soccer, Arena turned to his assistants at one point during a practice last week and said, “It's amazing. He's just an animal the way he keeps going and going. You know how guys need a couple games and this and that? He needs like halfway through in a practice. It's ridiculous, his engine.”

The biggest question facing Jones will be whether he can remain on the field. Between suspension and injury last season with Colorado, Jones played just nine regular-season games, following an 18-game campaign with New England the season before.

