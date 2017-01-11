Japan’s oldest soccer player just signed a new contract at age 49

Japan’s oldest professional Kazuyoshi Miura will hold onto that title for at least another year after signing a new contract with Yokohama FC. The former Japanese international, who will turn 50 on February 26th, put pen to paper on a new 12-month contract for the second-division club.

“I hope to keep fighting with all my might together with people involved with the club, my teammates and supporters who have always backed me,” said Miura, who enters his 32nd season as a professional.

Miura scored 55 goals in 89 appearances for Japan but retired from the international team in 2000, without making a World Cup appearance. He’s the oldest scorer in the history of the Japanese professional ranks, and the oldest player to take part in The Emperor’s Cup All-Japan Soccer Championship Tournament.

Now, Miura will play one more year as a professional, turning out on his half century against players half his age and younger, who were born well after the start of his professional career.

Not bad for an old guy.