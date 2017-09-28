Jack Harrison scores, NYC FC edges Impact 1-0 (Sep 27, 2017)

New York City FC midfielder Jack Harrison, front, heads the ball away from Montreal Impact defender Kyle Fisher during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

MONTREAL (AP) Jack Harrison scored in the 10th minute and New York City FC held on to beat the Montreal Impact 1-0 on Wednesday night.

The 20-year-old Harrison fired a bouncing ball past Evan Bush into the top corner from a tricky angle for his 10th goal.

NYC FC (16-8-7) is seven points behind MLS-leading Toronto FC with three games remaining.

The Impact (11-14-6) are 1-6-0 in their last seven games They have lost four straight home games for the first time in franchise history.