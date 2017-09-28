Jack Harrison scores, NYC FC edges Impact 1-0 (Sep 27, 2017)

MONTREAL (AP) Jack Harrison scored in the 10th minute and New York City FC held on to beat the Montreal Impact 1-0 on Wednesday night.

The 20-year-old Harrison fired a bouncing ball past Evan Bush into the top corner from a tricky angle for his 10th goal.

NYC FC (16-8-7) is seven points behind MLS-leading Toronto FC with three games remaining.

The Impact (11-14-6) are 1-6-0 in their last seven games They have lost four straight home games for the first time in franchise history.