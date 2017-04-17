Isco, Shaqiri, Sokratis, Herrera deliver weekend’s best performances
Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke): The Swiss midfielder was brilliant for Stoke, and his late goal, a dipping blast from long range, capped a fine win over Hull City.
Golo da jornada na #PremierLeague! Que bomba de @xs_11official! 💣💣💣pic.twitter.com/ZB7jOGvBYk
— Finta ⚽️ (@getFinta) April 17, 2017
Sokratis Papastathopoulos (Dortmund): The center back looked more like a playmaker as he jinked past his marker and arrowed a shot into the top corner.
Isco (Real Madrid): A smart and slick run and ensuing finish into the top corner helped Real Madrid come from behind to beat Sporting Gijon.
The Isco touch 👌🏻
(🎥@Soccer__Issue)pic.twitter.com/8Ly3r2b1oc
— FanDuel (@FanDuelUK) April 16, 2017
Ander Herrera (Manchester United): Herrera kept Eden Hazard quiet in a sublime marking job and even popped up to score United’s second goal.
Florian Thauvin (Marseille): The winger was outstanding as Marseille beat Saint-Etienne 4-0 in Ligue 1’s game of the week.