Is this hug-induced own goal the worst ever conceded?

Over the years, we’ve seen a lot of crazy own goals. This one might just take the cake, though.

Anyone would be hyped up after seeing his or her goalkeeper save a penalty, so the enthusiasm this defender for Turkish second-tier team Gaziantep Belediyespor shows is understandable. It’s always a relief to see spot kick kept out, and a little celebration is always in order in a situation like this.

But did he forget they were still playing a game? Did he have a rush of blood to the head that made him feel, “you know what? Yup. This is a GREAT idea.”

What. Was. He. Thinking?

The worst part? It was the captain who jumped on his goalkeeper and caused the own goal. When they say to lead by example, this … this is not what they meant.

I can honestly say I’ve never seen anything like this. It has to be the greatest (worst) own goal scored of all time. Has to be.