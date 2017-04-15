How to watch Inter vs. AC Milan: Game time, TV channel, live stream

MILAN, ITALY - APRIL 09: Mario Pasalic of AC Milan celebrates his goal during the Serie A match between AC Milan and US Citta di Palermo at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on April 9, 2017 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

Inter will host AC Milan on Saturday in Serie A. 

Neither Milan club is faring particularly well this season. Inter is in seventh place with 55 points, two points behind AC Milan, which sits in sixth. 

Juventus currently leads the league with 77 points entering this weekend. 

Inter is coming off a 2–1 road loss to Crotone. AC Milan beat Palermo 4–0 in its last contest. 

See how to watch Saturday's game below. 

Time: 6:25 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV by signing up for a free seven-day trial. 

 

 

