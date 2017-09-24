Impact looks to slow high-scoring Atlanta United (Sep 24, 2017)

The Montreal Impact know they’re walking into a buzzsaw Sunday when they travel to Atlanta to take on the red-hot, high-scoring United at raucous Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta has won its first four games on its new pitch by a combined score of 17-3. Overall, United are unbeaten in their last 10 home games and have a sizzling striker in Josef Martinez, the reigning MLS player of the week.

Martinez has scored in all four games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, including back-to-back hat tricks in a 7-0 rout of the New England Revolution and a 3-3 draw with Orlando City. Martinez has eight goals in his last four matches and 17 goals on the season.

“We don’t have a choice. Atlanta is on a very good run at home,” Montreal midfielder Samuel Piette told the team’s website. “We have to play with the mindset that we have nothing to lose. (Atlanta) might be the best team in the league right now. We will have to give everything on the field to bring back points.”

The Impact arrive off arguably their biggest win of the season. Montreal knocked off first-place Toronto FC 5-3 on the road Wednesday. Ignacio Piatti and Anthony Jackson-Hamel each scored two goals, and the Impact snapped a four-game losing streak.

Montreal entered the weekend in seventh place, just below the red line on the Eastern Conference table.

United’s recent surge vaulted them into fourth place on the Eastern Conference table entering Saturday’s action. Atlanta is looking to become the first expansion franchise to qualify for the MLS Cup Playoffs in an inaugural season since 2009.

“It’s a big game,” Atlanta United captain Michael Parkhurst said. “They are fighting for their lives right now, fighting for that playoff spot. We think we can distance ourselves nicely against them if we are able to get a draw, or hopefully a victory.”

Piatti and Jackson-Hamel accounted for the Impact’s goals in a 2-1 win over Atlanta on April 15 in Montreal. Jackson-Hamel scored the game-winner in second-half stoppage time.

Martinez missed that game for United and certainly has the ability to be a difference-maker in Sunday’s match.

“Generally, we played a great game,” Atlanta defender Leandro Gonzalez Pirez told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution about the first game against Montreal. “But we lost on the last play. We came home sad, but Sunday is another game.”