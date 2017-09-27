Impact looking for much-needed win vs. NYCFC (Sep 27, 2017)

New York City FC is locked in for the MLS playoffs. The Montreal Impact are still holding out hope that they can sneak in.

To do so, it’s three points or bust for the Impact when they host NYCFC on Wednesday night at Saputo Stadium.

After falling to Atlanta United on Sunday, Montreal (11-13-6, 39 points) remains on the outside looking in at the Eastern Conference playoff picture, three points behind the New York Red Bulls, who hold a game in hand.

“We need to get the win, nothing less. We still believe in our chances,” striker Anthony Jackson-Hamel told the team’s website. “We are always positive. We need to get points. The confidence is still there and we have fuel left in the tank, especially as the end of the season approaches. We will push, our objective is to make the playoffs.”

Shut out on Sunday, the Impact faces a tall task against NYCFC (15-8-7), whose 38 goals against are second-fewest in the conference and third-fewest in the league overall.

“We will have to find again the fluidity we showed against Toronto and finish our actions,” Impact head coach Mauro Biello told the team’s website. “They are a good team, organized and difficult to break down defensively. They also have players who can make a difference at any moment. They have always been in tight games on the road and that’s what we expect on Wednesday night.”

New York arrives in Montreal on a three-game winless streak, its longest stretch without a victory this season, and has just one win in its last five games. While its post-season berth is secured, the game isn’t without meaning for NYCFC; a bye to semifinals is still open for the Eastern Conference’s second-place club.

Despite the recent downturn, there’s a bright light for NYCFC as the season winds down. Forward David Villa is back from injury and has enjoyed facing the Impact, scoring five goals in six appearances. Villa currently sits second in MLS scoring with 19 goals, after Portland’s Diego Valeri claimed top spot on the weekend.

It’s the third-ever meeting at Saputo Stadium between the two clubs. Montreal remains winless at home against NYCFC, limited to two goals, and has only beaten New York once in six all-time meetings.