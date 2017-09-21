Impact cools off Toronto FC with 5-3 win (Sep 20, 2017)

TORONTO (AP) Ignacio Piatti and Anthony Jackson-Hamel each scored twice, and the Montreal Impact cooled off Toronto FC with a wild 5-3 victory on Wednesday night.

Marco Donadel also scored for Montreal (11-12-6), which had lost four straight. A 3-2 loss to Minnesota on a late goal last weekend prompted owner Joey Saputo to issue a statement to fans, asking for patience during an ”extremely trying” season.

MLS-leading Toronto (18-4-8) was trying for its seventh straight win. Other than the MLS Cup final, which Toronto lost in a penalty shootout last December, it had not lost a regular-season or playoff game at home since Oct, 1, 2016.

Toronto striker Tosaint Ricketts scored in the 77th and 79th minutes, but the Impact held on from there.

Toronto, missing three star players in Sebastian Giovinco, Jozy Altidore and Victor Vazquez, also got an own goal from Deian Boldor late in the first half.