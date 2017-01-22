Hull City’s Ryan Mason suffers skull fracture vs. Chelsea, is recovering from surgery

Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason is recovering from surgery after fracturing his skull during a match at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Mason sustained the injury in the 14th minute against Chelsea before being stretchered off, and the club later confirmed that he suffered a skull fracture that required surgery.

“The Club can confirm that Ryan Mason sustained a skull fracture in our fixture at Chelsea this afternoon,” the Hull City statement said. “He was taken to St Mary’s Hospital where he has undergone surgery. Ryan is in a stable condition and is expected to remain in hospital for the next few days.”

While the club didn’t share specific details about his injury, he was treated at the hospital’s accident and emergency department, as well as the neurosurgery unit.

Video footage from the match on Sunday showed Mason clash heads with Chelsea’s Gary Cahill in the box. While Cahill got back up and continued on, Mason had to be stretchered off after a nine-minute delay.

“It was a bad accident with Gary and, I must be honest, after the first half also Gary wasn’t really good,” Chelsea coach Antonio Conte said afterward. “…It was very bad this accident. Everyone at Chelsea, we hope to see him very soon on the pitch and to recover very soon.'”

Hull City said more details about Mason’s condition are expected to be released Monday.

