Hull City provide positive update after Ryan Mason undergoes surgery on fractured skull

Hull City have provided a positive update on the condition of midfielder Ryan Mason, who suffered a skull fracture in a scary moment against Chelsea over the weekend.

Mason, who underwent surgery following the match, is now awake and stable, and speaking of the incident that occurred during the match at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Here is the statement from the club in full:

The Club can confirm that Ryan has been visited this morning at St Mary’s Hospital by Club Captain Michael Dawson, Club Doctor Mark Waller, Head of Medical Rob Price and Club Secretary Matt Wild.

Ryan has been speaking of the incident yesterday and will continue to be monitored at the hospital over the coming days where the Club will remain in close contact with Ryan, his family and the staff at St Mary’s.

Ryan and his family have also been extremely touched by the overwhelming support they have received and would very much like to thank all of those who have posted such positive comments both on social media and in the press over the last 24 hours.

Mason clashed heads with Chelsea’s Gary Cahill in the 14th minute of the match. While Cahill got back up and continued on, Mason had to be stretchered off after a nine-minute delay. The club will provide more updates as they become available.