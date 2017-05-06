How do you celebrate a goal? By launching yourself into a fence
Ricardo Alves scored to put Lobos Prepa up in the second half of their match and was understandably excited.
So how does one celebrate when they are that excited? Launching themselves into a chain link fence … obviously.
Now let’s think of the many other ways he could have celebrated:
- Fist pump
- Teammate hugs
- High fives
- Jumping in the air
- Knee slide
- Dance
- Taking his shirt off
The list goes on, and on, and on. And any of them would have been completely normal and reasonable. You know what’s not? Leaping into a fence.
But leap into the fence is what he did. And, as you can see, he caused damage to the fence. It’s tilted a little bit now, so I guess he left his mark. Presumably, the fence left a mark on him too.