How do you celebrate a goal? By launching yourself into a fence

Ricardo Alves scored to put Lobos Prepa up in the second half of their match and was understandably excited.

So how does one celebrate when they are that excited? Launching themselves into a chain link fence … obviously.

Now let’s think of the many other ways he could have celebrated:

Fist pump

Teammate hugs

High fives

Jumping in the air

Knee slide

Dance

Taking his shirt off

The list goes on, and on, and on. And any of them would have been completely normal and reasonable. You know what’s not? Leaping into a fence.

But leap into the fence is what he did. And, as you can see, he caused damage to the fence. It’s tilted a little bit now, so I guess he left his mark. Presumably, the fence left a mark on him too.