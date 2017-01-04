Hitchin terminates player who abused Harry Arter over dead baby daughter

Alfie Barker of Hitchin Town, a seventh division side, had his contract terminated after abusing Harry Arter over the death of the Bournemouth midfielder's baby daughter.

Barker tweeted “Big hype just for a disappointment like the nine months leading up to your child's birth.” Barker said that he was hacked before he apologized and called his comments “disgraceful.”

“I'm sorry for every comment made,” Barker wrote. “I'd like to apologise to Harry Arter and his family for such disgraceful comments and I'm sorry from the bottom of my heart.”

Arter's stillborn daughter Renee died in December 2015.

Codicote FC has also terminated their contract with Barker. The Football Association is also investigating the matter and how it applies to their social media guidelines.

This article originally appeared on