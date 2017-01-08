Hirving Lozano scored a hat trick then busted out an amazing Dragonball Z celebration

Hirving Lozano kicked off the Liga MX Clausura by scoring a hat trick to help Pachuca beat Leon, but that wasn’t enough for the 21-year-old Mexico starlet. He put the icing on the cake with an all-time great celebration.

After Lozano’s third goal, he went and linked up with fellow budding Mexican star Erick Gutierrez. “Guti” was the provider of the perfect pass to secure his hat trick, and the two celebrated by doing the Fusion Dance from cult television series Dragonball Z.

The goal itself was pretty nice too, but it’s the Fusion Dance celebration from Dragonball Z that’s the real highlight here.

The Fusion Dance is for characters with similar power levels and physical size to temporarily merge into a single, superior entity. It didn’t work exactly to plan, as Lozano and Gutierrez still have their own bodies, but the friendship and partnership is clearly strong between the two, and their power levels can only improve after such a dope celebration.

Now we just have to wait for Lozano and Gutierrez to get back on the pitch together to see exactly what the effects of the dance were.