Heynckes’ 4th stint at Bayern begins with rout of Freiburg

BERLIN (AP) Juppe Heynckes began his fourth stint as Bayern Munich coach with a 5-0 rout of visiting Freiburg on Saturday.

Heynckes got off to a perfect start with an own-goal from Julian Schuster, a diving header from Kingsley Coman, and second-half goals from Thiago Alcantara, Robert Lewandowski and Joshua Kimmich.

The margin of victory also helped restore some of the swagger missing after Bayern’s lackluster start to the season.

The 72-year-old Heynckes – who won the Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup treble in his previous stint with Bayern before retiring in 2013 – was coaxed into returning after Carlo Ancelotti was fired.

Bayern was two points behind Borussia Dortmund before the leader’s home game against Leipzig later Saturday.

Also, Schalke won 2-0 at Hertha Berlin and Eintracht Frankfurt scored late for a 2-1 win at Hannover. Augsburg also struck late to salvage a 2-2 draw at Hoffenheim, and Mainz defeated Hamburger SV 3-2.

JUPP’S RETURN

Even opponents were happy to see Heynckes return after almost 4 1/12 years out of the game.

Freiburg coach Christian Streich sought him out and gave Heynckes a warm embrace before they walked out to the field.

Heynckes brushed off any concerns the game might have moved on in his absence by insisting ”Football has not been reinvented,” and he stuck with what he knew by starting with offseason arrivals Niklas Suele, James Rodriguez, Sebastian Rudy and record signing Corentin Tolisso all on the bench.

His team wasted little time in pushing forward and took an eighth-minute lead through Schuster’s own-goal. The Freiburg midfielder turned in David Alaba’s cross under pressure from Thomas Mueller.

Despite dominating possession and enjoying more shots on goal, Bayern allowed Freiburg two good chances that the visitors failed to take.

Then Coman made it 2-0 with a diving header to the rebound after Arjen Robben forced a save from Alexander Schwolow.

Bayern had let a two-goal lead slip in its previous two league games, but Thiago allayed any fears of it happening again when he fired in the third after an hour played.

Lewandowski claimed his ninth of the season before Kimmich provided the garnish by scoring with his heel in injury time.

”It was unbelievably important to have a good start,” said Heynckes, who has started with a win in each of his four terms in charge.

HERTHA PROTEST

Hertha Berlin nodded to social struggles in the United States by kneeling before its game. The starting lineup all linked arms and took a knee on the field, while coaching staff, officials and substitutes took a knee off it.

On Twitter, the Bundesliga club said ”Hertha BSC stands for tolerance and responsibility! For a tolerant Berlin and an open-minded world, now and forevermore!”

The side’s hopes took a blow before the break when Genki Haraguchi was sent off with a direct red card for a dangerous challenge on Schalke forward Guido Burgstaller. The Japan midfielder apologized straight away.

Hertha didn’t have a shot at goal in the first half. Leon Goretzka fired Schalke ahead from the penalty spot early in the second, and Burgstaller wrapped it with just over 10 minutes remaining.