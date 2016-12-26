This Henrikh Mkhitaryan backheel volley goal is so good it will make you scream

It took Henrikh Mkhitaryan three months to get on the field for Manchester United, so he has some making up to do. And yes, he’s been pretty damn good ever since getting a chance a few weeks ago, but none of that matters anymore. Nor does his time on the bench, or his transfer in the summer, or his time with Borussia Dortmund.

All that matters is this goal.

AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!

How did he do that?

Did he really do that?

What was that?

Is the Earth even round anymore?

There are so many questions to ask after such a goal.

The announcers absolutely nail it with this one.

Old Trafford is one of the most historic grounds in all of the world and in its 106 years, has seen some of the best that the sport has had to offer. And this Mkhitaryan goal is as good as anything that has ever happened there. It is that good.

AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!