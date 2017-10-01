Guzan tough in goal for Atlanta in 0-0 draw with Revolution (Sep 30, 2017)

FOXBORO, Mass. (AP) Brad Guzan made five saves, barely deflecting Lee Nguyen’s free kick in the 87th minute, to give Atlanta United a 0-0 draw with the New England Revolution on Saturday night.

Nguyen’s long kick from the left side curved left, almost fooling Guzan, but the goalkeeper was able to leap and barely punch it into the crossbar. He made another save off a set piece in stoppage time.

New England (11-15-6), clinging to very slim playoff hopes, controlled possession but couldn’t break through against Guzan, who recorded his seventh shutout of the season.

Brad Knighton made two saves and picked up his first shutout in three starts this season.

Atlanta United (15-8-8), which clinched a playoff berth with a win over Philadelphia on Wednesday, picked up a point in its bid to climb the standings and claim a first-round bye. United ran its unbeaten streak to eight while the draw ended the Revolution’s six-game home win streak.