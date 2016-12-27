This goal celebration turned into a touching, emotional tribute

Scoring a goal is always a special occasion, but for Brighton winger Anthony Knockaert, his goal on Tuesday took on a special meaning.

It was the Frenchman’s first goal since his father died and he wanted to dedicate it to his dad. So he waved off his teammates and went for the sideline to do this:

This is genuinely touching… A fitting tribute, as Anthony Knockaert dedicates his goals to his late Father, Class.#Brighton pic.twitter.com/iS5KMpc2jl — Kris Carpenter (@AFCfreddie8) December 27, 2016

“It was my first home goal since my dad passed away so it was important for me and one more occasion to show how much I love him,” Knockaert said.

The goal itself was a nice one and the celebration was an emotional and heartfelt moment, to be sure. Brighton did go on to be Queens Park Rangers, 3-0, but it was Knockaert’s touching moment that everyone will remember.

