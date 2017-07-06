Giovinco has 2 goals, assist; Toronto tops Orlando City 3-2 (Jul 05, 2017)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Sebastian Giovinco scored twice and set up Jozy Altidore’s goal to help Toronto FC beat Orlando City 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Toronto FC (11-3-5) is tied with Chicago for the Eastern Conference and overall MLS lead. Chicago tied 2-2 at Portland.

Altidore scored his eighth goal of the season in the 18th minute. Giovinco split two defenders near the midfield circle, drew two more defenders at the top of the box, and found a wide open Altidore for a calm finish under Joe Bendik’s legs.

Giovinco made it 2-0 in the 46th. Altidore ran past the defense for a through ball and patiently waited to find a trailing Giovinco for a chipped finish.

Two minutes after Orlando pulled to 2-1 on Carlos Rivas’ goal, Giovinco scored on a free kick from distance in the 65th for his ninth goal of the season. He hit the crossbar on a free kick in the first half.

Giovinco also scored two goals in the first meeting between the teams on May 3.

Rivas, a halftime substitute, scored for Orlando (8-7-5) on a shot off the far post.