Germany recalls Boateng, Sane for World Cup qualifiers

BERLIN (AP) Jerome Boateng and Leroy Sane have been recalled by Germany as it bids to wrap up World Cup qualification against Northern Ireland on Oct. 5.

World champion Germany, which has eight wins from eight games in Europe Group C, will seal its place at next year’s tournament in Russia if it can secure a point against second-placed Northern Ireland in Belfast.

Should the Germans slip up for the first time, they have another chance in the final qualifier three days later against Azerbaijan in Kaiserslautern.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, defender Jonas Hector and forward Mario Gomez are out due to injury, while coach Joachim Loew also omitted midfielders Mesut Ozil (right knee problem) and Sami Khedira (right thigh strain).