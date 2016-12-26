Watch: Sunderland fans sing ‘Last Christmas’ as tribute to George Michael
SI Wire/Sports Illustrated via Planet Futbol
Sunderland supporters paid tribute to pop icon George Michael, who died on Sunday at the age of 53, by singing “Last Christmas’ as the team took on Manchester United on Monday afternoon.
Michael died at his home in Goring, England. BBC reports that the singer passed away from heart failure. He was successful in his career selling millions of albums as a member of Wham! and in his own respective solo career.
Watch the tribute below:
What a tribute to @GeorgeMichael. #SAFC supporters sing Last Christmas during match v. #MUFC. pic.twitter.com/f2tLlSJMiE— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) December 26, 2016
Manchester United won the game 3–1.