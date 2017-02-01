Watch Gabriel Jesus grab his very first goal for Manchester City

Gabriel Jesus has a very bright future ahead of him. The 19-year-old attacker is already one of Brazil’s best and brightest, and now he’s joined up with Pep Guardiola and Manchester City in England. He got his first league start for the Citizens against West Ham, and grabbed his first goal for the club within 45 minutes.

Gabriel Jesus didn't want to get left out of Man City's goal party pic.twitter.com/dF0OMnSzoc — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 1, 2017

Most of the credit has to go to Leroy Sane for springing the counter and leading City’s attack, but this is a terrifying sign of things to come for the rest of the league.

Alongside Sane and Raheem Sterling, City have a trio of ridiculously pacy and tricky attackers who are dynamic, devastating on the counter, and show all kinds of promise. They terrorized West Ham throughout the first half, and they’re already showing fantastic chemistry together.

Jesus is off the mark, and this definitely won’t be the last we’ve heard of him.

MORE FROM FOX SOCCER: