Lewandowski scores sensational winner for Bayern as Bundesliga resumes

Bayern Munich was headed toward a disappointing draw to resume the Bundesliga campaign, but Robert Lewandowski had other thoughts.

Lewandowski's second goal, a tremendous volley in stoppage time, led Bayern to a come-from-behind, 2-1 victory at Freiburg, allowing the defending champions to add to their lead atop the table.

Lewandowski scored Bayern's first in response to Janik Haberer's stunning fourth-minute opener. Lewandowski volleyed home Douglas Costa's corner kick in the 35th minute, sending the teams level into the halftime break.

HT: Freiburg 1, Bayern Munich 1. Robert Lewandowski nets the equalizer off this tidy finish (via @FoxSoccer) https://t.co/haGsyk92ql — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) January 20, 2017

It was Lewandowski's second goal that drew all the plaudits. Lewandowski chest-trapped a ball from Franck Ribery, volleyed it to himself and then fired home while falling away from goal, giving Bayern all three points. Lewandowski now has 14 goals in the Bundesliga season, two behind league-leader Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

How did he do that? 😱 Lewandowski's second goal of the night gives Bayern Munich the three points! #SCFFCB https://t.co/23L7JAJwSb — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) January 20, 2017

RB Leipzig, which opens the second half of its first season in the top flight in second place, will have the chance to pull back within three points on Saturday when it hosts Eintracht Frankfurt.

This article originally appeared on