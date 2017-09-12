Former FIFA VP Chung gets date to appeal 5-year ban at CAS
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) Former FIFA vice president Chung Mong-joon’s appeal against a five-year ban by FIFA will be heard on Nov. 14.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport confirmed the date on Monday. A verdict is likely weeks later.
Chung planned to run in the FIFA presidential election to succeed Sepp Blatter when the FIFA ethics committee announced in 2015 it was investigating him.
He was banned for six years on charges related to ”duty of disclosure” and ”obligation to collaborate” with an investigation of the 2018-2022 World Cup bidders, which included South Korea. FIFA’s appeal committee cut the ban to five years.
Chung, a member of the family which owns World Cup sponsor Hyundai, accused FIFA of ”malicious behavior” in taking so long to prosecute his case.
- AFC
- African Nations Cup
- Algarve Cup
- Argentina Primera Division
- Argentina Supercopa
- Belgian Super Cup
- Brazil Serie A
- Bundesliga
- CAF
- Community Shield
- CONCACAF
- CONCACAF Champions League
- CONCACAF U-20 Championship
- CONCACAF Women’s Championship
- CONMEBOL
- Copa América
- Copa del Rey
- Copa Libertadores
- Copa Sudamericana
- Dutch Johan Cruyff Shield
- English Championship
- English League One
- English League Two
- English Premier League
- Eredivisie
- Euro Cup
- Euro Qualifying
- FA Cup
- FIFA Club World Cup
- FIFA Confederations Cup
- FIFA Men's World Cup
- FIFA U-17 World Cup
- FIFA U-20 World Cup
- France Trophee des Champions
- German DFB Pokal
- German DFL-Supercup
- Gold Cup
- International Champions Cup
- International Friendlies
- Italy Supercoppa Italiana
- Jupiler League
- La Liga
- League Cup
- Liga MX
- Ligue 1
- MLS
- NWSL
- OFC
- Popular Soccer Leagues
- Primeira Liga
- Scottish Premier League
- Serie A
- soccer
- Spanish Super Cup
- Turkish Super Lig
- UAE Super Cup
- UEFA
- UEFA Champions League
- UEFA Europa League
- UEFA Super Cup
-
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED