Finlay scores in home debut, Minnesota United ties Union 1-1 (Sep 09, 2017)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Ethan Finlay tied it late in the first half and Minnesota United and the Philadelphia Union played to a 1-1 draw Saturday night.

Finlay, who was making his home debut for Minnesota (7-14-5), scored in the 40th minute, pouncing on a loose ball after Andre Blake saved a pair or United attempts.

C.J. Sapong opened the scoring in the fifth minute for the Union (8-12-8), finishing a wide cross by Fabrice-Jean Picault that skirted behind the entire Minnesota back line.