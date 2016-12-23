FIFA’s own research says 32-team World Cup is best for play, but 48 teams more profitable

If FIFA wants the best-quality soccer, the World Cup should stay as-is at 32 teams. But if FIFA wants to make a boatload of cash, expanding to a 48-team tournament is the way to go.

That is according to FIFA’s own in-house research obtained by the Associated Press. The documents say that a 48-team World Cup with 16 groups of three could boost revenues by 20 percent to $6.5 billion for the tournament, according to a report Friday. Organizing costs would go up too, but FIFA would stand to make an extra $640 million in profit by expanding the tournament.

But the “absolute quality” of the soccer at the tournament would come from sticking to the 32-team format the World Cup has had since 1998. In the current format, high-ranking teams play each other more often than under a larger field.

The 64-page research document has been sent to FIFA executive council members before their January 10 vote on whether to change the World Cup format. The document added the decision shouldn’t be made on financial grounds, but “to further advance the vision to promote the game of football, protect its integrity and bring the game to all.”

What’s clear, though, is that there is a strong appetite within FIFA to expand the tournament in some way. FIFA president Gianni Infantino campaigned on a 40-team World Cup before his election and he’s since revised his preference to a 48-team tournament.

One of the most controversial aspects of his favored 48-team format was the suggestion that 16 teams could compete in a play-in round where losers would go home after a single knockout game. Then, the tournament would continue like a typical 32-team World Cup.

But now, after the idea didn’t gain traction, Infantino says he favors 16 groups of three teams each. That could force the use of penalty shootouts in the group stage for the first time in order to ensure a winner from each group game.

MORE FROM FOX SOCCER: