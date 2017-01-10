FIFA approves World Cup expansion to 48 teams

FIFA will expand the World Cup to 48 teams starting at the 2026 tournament, soccer's world governing body announced Tuesday.

The World Cup will add 16 more nations, with 16 three-team groups with the top two advancing to a round of 32. It is the first change to the tournament since 1998, when the World Cup expanded to 32 team.

FIFA forecasts a raise in extra income because of the expansion, which will now have 80 matches instead of 64. That monetary figure is said to be worth $1 billion in extra income after broadcasting, ticket sales and sponsor deals are tallied up.

UEFA, the Union of European Football, wants 16 of its teams to enter the tournament. The 2026 World Cup site has not been decided.

The 2018 tournament will be held in Russia and the 2022 World Cup is set to take place in Qatar.

– Scooby Axson

