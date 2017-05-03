Asian officials on notice amid U.S. DOJ’s probe into FIFA corruption
It appeared in recent months that the U.S. Department of Justice’s FIFA investigation was losing steam, but that is most certainly not the case after the DOJ opened a new front in Asian soccer last week.
Kuwait’s Sheikh Ahmad al Sabah, one of the most powerful people in FIFA and in the International Olympic Committee, resigned from all his soccer positions after he was identified as a co-conspirator in last week’s guilty plea to bribery by a former FIFA official from Guam.
One FIFA insider says that based on what the DOJ revealed last week, we could see many more soccer officials in Asia taken down in the ongoing U.S. investigation.
