FC Dallas in desperation mode on trip to Minnesota (Sep 23, 2017)

Minnesota United FC is looking at the match against reeling FC Dallas on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis in a different light than most.

The Loons haven’t quite accepted the role of spoiler for FC Dallas’ flagging postseason hopes. In fact, they are still hunting for a playoff spot themselves and understand that a win could keep that goal alive.

Minnesota (8-15-5, 29 points in 29 matches) heads into Saturday’s match off a 3-2 victory on the road in Montreal last Saturday and has posted a 2-1-1 mark in the past four contests.

The win at Montreal was the Loons’ second in their last three away games. Prior to the first win in that stretch, a 2-1 win at Chicago on Aug. 26, Minnesota was winless in its first 10 MLS away games.

The momentum has given Minnesota some swagger as it looks to close the gap on FC Dallas in the standings and get back-to-back wins for the first time this season. The Loons are nine points in back of FC Dallas, which has a game in hand against Minnesota United.

“The group is tighter now than it’s probably been at any stage,” Loons coach Adrian Heath said. “We’ve all gotten to know each other that much better, and I just think it was always going to be a time thing.

“I feel as though if we were starting from the season from where we are now, we’d be in a completely different position in this league. But that’s the way it is, you know — we can’t go back. But we’ve got a big game for us at the weekend.”

One question will dominate the narrative around Saturday’s match? Will FC Dallas finally find a way to stop its late-summer swoon?

FC Dallas (9-8-11, 38 points in 28 matches) spent the first half of the season looking like a Western Conference power and Supporters’ Shield contender. And after recording its third straight win on July 22 at Montreal, FC Dallas was in first place in the Western Conference and cruising toward yet another playoff berth.

But that’s when the wheels came off. FC Dallas is 0-5-4 over its past nine matches and begins the weekend in eighth place, two spots out of the postseason because of win differential with sixth-place Real Salt Lake and seventh-place Houston.

FC Dallas is in real danger of missing the playoffs for the first time since Oscar Pareja took over as coach in 2014. It desperately needs a victory and three points on Saturday to stay in contention and potentially lift the doom and gloom that’s befallen the locker room.

The three teams in front of FC Dallas in the Western Conference standings all have either road games or tough match-ups, so there is a possibility FCD Dallas could jump all the way to fifth place in the West this weekend with a win and some other results going its way.

That would be a big first step toward a potential climb back into the top four, but first things first.

“It’s important to trust each other and I think we have that, we have that within the group,” FC Dallas defender Atiba Harris said. “Whoever is available to step on to the pitch come this weekend is going to make the most of the opportunities. At the end of the day we have to go there and get three points.”

FC Dallas’ winless run is the fourth-longest in club history and the longest since an 11-game run without a victory in 2013. The club record 13-game winless streak was set in 2012.

During the current nine-match winless-streak, FC Dallas has allowed 19 goals. With FC Dallas managing two clean sheets during those nine matches, that means 19 goals have been allowed over a seven-match period.

This is the second meeting all-time between the sides, and the first in Minnesota. FC Dallas won the initial matchup, beating the Loons 2-0 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on April 8.