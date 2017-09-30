FC Dallas faces another must-win match at Orlando City (Sep 30, 2017)

FC Dallas hopes to continue the meager momentum it built when it squares off against Orlando City SC on Saturday afternoon at Orlando City Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

FC Dallas beat Orlando City both times the teams played in their history and outscored the Lions 6-0 in those matches. But those teams were different than the one that heads to Central Florida on Saturday; instead of being one of the league powerhouses, Dallas is just hoping to do enough to get into the postseason.

FC Dallas (10-9-11, 41 points in 30 matches) ended a 10-match winless streak on Wednesday with a 2-0 home victory in the rain over Colorado that vaulted it from eighth to sixth place in the Western Conference and above the playoff line. It was FC Dallas’ first win since July 22 and allowed it to move a point ahead of Houston. Both teams have four matches remaining.

Maynor Figueroa and Roland Lemah scored goals in the first nine minutes and FC Dallas goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez recorded three saves to earn his seventh shutout of the season in the win over hapless Colorado, the team with the fewest points and least wins in MLS.

“I know the journey is going to be tough, but the boys showed that our faith is intact and that we have the character and the talent to do it,” FC Dallas coach Oscar Pareja said after Wednesday’s win. “We’re getting three points and that’s giving us the energy to keep dreaming about being in the finals and getting that step that we were waiting for.

It remains to be seen if beating Colorado proves the impetus for a FCD turnaround but the victory did lift a huge weight off the team’s shoulders. This weekend’s trip to face Orlando City kicks off a three-match road spell.

“Going so long without a win does play with you psychologically,” FCD’s Herman Grana said. “When you have in your mind that the victories aren’t going to come, it makes things tough — it complicates things. Thankfully, we were able to win and be a bit more calm.”

FC Dallas has lost five consecutive road games, tied for the third-longest regular season streak in franchise history. The team has not lost six straight since July 26-Sept. 27, 2003.

Orlando City is 10-13-8, with 38 points in 31 matches, and needs a miracle to reach the postseason. The Lions are in ninth place in the 11-team Eastern Conference, five points under the playoff line with two teams above them and only three matches left to play.

But the Lions do bring a measure of swagger into Saturday’s match after rolling to a 6-1 win over New England on Wednesday.

Antonio Nocerino and Yoshimar Yotun scored their first goals for City, and Seb Hines scored his first of the season. Kaka earned a brace, while Yotun and Dom Dwyer each finished with a goal and two assists to earn the Lions their largest margin of victory and their highest scoring match since joining MLS.

“It’s really, really good that we see more guys scoring,” Orlando City coach Jason Kreis said. “I think the number of players that have committed to our attacking moves has been better for a while now. I feel like we’ve gotten the right numbers involved and have been unfortunate in some of the games not to score more. The guys that scored all feel like a little bit of a weight is off their shoulders as well.”

Joe Bendik made four saves to earn his 10th win of the season, an MLS career-high. Bendik has played every league minute for the Lions since the beginning of 2016.

The contest against FC Dallas is the second of a three-match homestand for Orlando City.