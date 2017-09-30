Fans hurt in Amiens after fence collapses in Ligue 1

At least 25 fans were injured when a barrier collapsed in Amiens during a Ligue 1 match, causing it to be abandoned on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-German thrashed Bordeaux 6-2 to be the only unbeaten side left in the league.

The Amiens-Lille match was stopped after the opening goal in the 15th minute by Lille. Lille fans behind the goal surged forward to celebrate and the fence broke under the pressure, spilling fans onto the field. Four supporters were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

PSG’s sumptuous first-half performance featuring two goals from Neymar, including a penalty, and others from Edison Cavani, Thomas Meunier and Julian Draxler put them out of sight of Bordeaux by halftime. Kylian Mbappe netted after the break.

PSG extended its lead to three points over Monaco, which was held at home by Montpellier 1-1 on Friday. Bordeaux slipped to fifth after Nantes and Caen won.

BARRIER COLLAPSES

Somme prefect Philippe De Mester said 25 people were injured, four of them seriously, when the barrier collapsed in Amiens. ”Their life is not in danger,” he told LCI channel.

De Mester said confirmed the stadium was being refurbished but insisted the painting and roofing work has nothing to do with the collapse.

The Lille supporters were celebrating Fode Ballo-Toure’s opening goal in the 15th minute when the fence collapsed under their weight. The match was immediately halted, and eventually abandoned.

PSG POTENT

Both sides in Paris were bidding to maintain their unbeaten league records but PSG was full of confidence after stuffing Bayern Munich 3-0 in the Champions league, and it took the lead in the fifth minute when Neymar curled a free kick into the top left corner from 30 yards.

Neymar turned provider seven minutes later with a through ball for Cavani to slot into the bottom right corner.

Meunier turned in Yuri Berchiche’s low cross, and Bordeaux got one back just after the half hour. PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola rushed out toward Nicolas de Preville, who crossed for Younousse Sankhare to tuck into the empty net.

Neymar doubled his tally with a coolly converted penalty following Otavio’s handball, and Draxler made it 5-1 on the stroke of halftime with a fantastic volley after a cross from Mbappe.

The 18-year-old Mbappe scored his second league goal for PSG shortly before the hour, firing Draxler’s delightful pass into the far bottom corner.

Malcolm converted a penalty in the final minute for Bordeaux after a foul by Meunier on Jonathan Cafu.

NARROW VICTORY

Nantes notched its fourth successive victory, 1-0 over 10-man Metz, which missed a late penalty.

Emiliano Sala scored the only goal in the third minute, firing the rebound into the empty net after Yassine El Ghanassy’s initial shot was saved by Metz goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima.

Metz had to play most of the second half with 10 men after Benoit Assou-Ekotto was sent off following two yellow cards in quick succession.

The league’s bottom side should still have equalized in stoppage time when it was awarded a penalty after Andrei Girotto fouled Opa Nguette.

Nolan Roux initially converted but he was ordered to retake the spot kick and fired his second attempt over the bar.

OTHER MATCHES

Rennes defender Ramy Bensebaini scored an own goal as his side lost at home to high-flying Caen 1-0. Strasbourg drew at 10-man Dijon 1-1, and Guingamp and Toulouse also drew 1-1.