Espanyol wins again with 4-1 rout of Deportivo in Spain

MADRID (AP) Espanyol beat Deportivo La Coruna 4-1 Sunday for its second win in the Spanish league after a poor start to the season.

Leo Baptistao opened the scoring five minutes into the match at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona, helping the hosts to move further from the bottom of the standings.

Espanyol had earned only one point from its first three matches, but was coming off a win against Celta Vigo and a draw at Villarreal. It reached 12th place with the victory on Sunday.

An own-goal by Deportivo La Coruna defender Alejandro Arribas gave Espanyol a 2-0 lead at halftime. Striker Gerard Moreno added a brace in the second half after Celso Borges had put the visitors on the board.

Deportivo was coming off its first victory of the season against Alaves in the previous round. It has lost four of its six matches and is inside the relegation zone.

Barcelona remained top after beating Girona 3-0 Saturday to stay with a perfect record after six matches. It has a four-point advantage over Atletico Madrid, which defeated Sevilla 2-0 Saturday for its third straight victory. Sevilla stayed third, five points back, despite having its four-game winning streak halted.

Real Madrid rebounded from a home loss to Real Betis with a 2-1 win at last-place Alaves, moving to fourth place but remaining seven points behind Barcelona.

HOME SUCCESS

Getafe scored three goals early in the second half to rout Villarreal 4-0 and win its first home game of the season.

Angel Rodriguez scored in the 54th minute, Jorge Molina in the 64th and Markel Bergara in the 67th. Rodriguez closed the scoring in second-half injury time.

Getafe’s other win had come at Leganes in the third round.

Villarreal was unbeaten in its last four matches. It had opened with two consecutive losses.

