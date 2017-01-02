EPL results: Liverpool stumbles to draw, 10-man Manchester City wins

The holiday slog known as the Premier League schedule carried on Monday, with six more matches yielding results that had implications near the top of the table below league-leading Chelsea.

The Blues had to be happy with the result at the Stadium of Light, as Sunderland drew Liverpool 2-2 thanks to two Jermain Defoe penalty kicks. That opens the door for Chelsea to add to its league lead with a win at Tottenham on Wednesday, which would be its record 14th straight in EPL play.

Manchester City provisionally moved into third, two points behind Liverpool, with a 2-1 win over Burnley. The triumph was achieved despite Fernandinho's third sending-off of the season.

Everton and West Brom eased to victories after second-half rallies to remain in seventh and eighth place, respectively, while Leicester City was held to a 0-0 draw by Middlesbrough.

Here's the rundown of Monday's EPL results:

