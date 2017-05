Emre Can may have just scored the goal of the year in the English Premier League.

The Turkish midfielder broke through for Liverpool vs. Watford just before the stroke of haltime with an audacious flying attempt, making solid contact to a lofted service into the box and putting the ball by Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes.

https://twitter.com/MoLFC_/status/859132340861358081

The goal is Can's fifth of the season.

