Eighth-division English club creates hilarious ‘highlights’ video for abandoned match

Greenwich Borough is a small club that plays in the Isthmian League’s Division One South. During their recent match against Hanwell Town, icy conditions and a frozen field led to officials conferring with the managers, and all decided in the interest of safety the match would be abandoned.

That didn’t stop Greenwich Borough’s media team from creating a 19-second highlight video of the match, which includes kickoff, the ref conference, and the players walking off the field. It is electric.

(Thanks to Deadspin for sharing.)