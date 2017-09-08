Earthquakes faces tough test at Toronto (Sep 09, 2017)

Just a point out of playoff contention in the MLS Western Conference, the San Jose Earthquakes are the latest team trying to be the first to take full points on the road from Toronto FC as they take on the MLS Supporters’ Shield leaders on Saturday at BMO Field.

Toronto has more than made the most of its home-field advantage since it last lost in the MLS Cup Final in December. So far this season, Toronto has played 13 times on the shores of Lake Ontario and only dropped points three times, all of those draws.

But overcoming tough odds is something San Jose (10-11-6) achieved before against Toronto. Last season, the Earthquakes had two-men sent off and still rallied for a 2-1 win.

That was at home and this will be a whole different beast altogether.

“You do your homework for every game, so you study as much as you can, so we’re looking at Toronto just like we have every other team,” said goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell.

“We’re focusing on their good players and what we can do to stop them, and that’s what we’ve been working on this week.”

For Toronto, it’s simple – continue the momentum it had heading into the international break.

Toronto is boasting a nine-game unbeaten run, including winning its last three to keep up the pace to beat the 1998 Los Angeles Galaxy’s 68-point season that stands as the best regular-season record in MLS history. With seven games remaining, Toronto (16-3-8) stands at 56 points, so it’s well within reach.

“We’re not taking anybody lightly,” said U.S. international midfielder and Toronto FC captain Michael Bradley. “We’re not expecting to walk on the field and have anything handed to us. That doesn’t mean you play perfectly every weekend.”

Toronto’s come through the international break in good condition with no new injuries. Only Benoit Cheyrou (calf) and Nick Hagglund (knee) remain out while goalkeeper Clint Irwin (fingers) is questionable.

San Jose will be without Harold Cummings (leg), Marc Pelosi (knee), and Marvell Wynne (heart) while Nick Lima (thigh), Florian Jungwirth (shoulder) and Francois Affolter (hamstring) are questionable.