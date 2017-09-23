Dynamo, NYCFC battle to 1-1 draw (Sep 23, 2017)

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) New York’s Maximiliano Moralez and Houston’s Mauro Manotas scored early goals and the Dynamo and NYCFC battled to a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

The game was moved to Pratt & Whitney Stadium because of a scheduling conflict at Yankee Stadium.

Moralez picked up his fifth goal in the sixth minute when he flicked a header inside the near post off a perfect service from the right side by Andraz Struna. Just 10 minutes later Manotas tallied his ninth after a quick restart just outside the top of the box, chipping the ball past New York keeper Sean Johnson.

Johnson came up with a big save early in stoppage time, denying Alberth Elis on a short breakaway. Tyler Deric returned the favor in the final minute when Alexander Callens couldn’t get enough force on a point-blank header to get it by. Moments earlier Houston keeper

Houston (10-10-9) temporarily moved above the line as its winless streak stretched to a season-long five games. NYCFC (15-8-7), winless in three straight, missed an opportunity to clinch a playoff berth this weekend.