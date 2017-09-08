Dynamo host Rapids in first match following Hurricane Harvey (Sep 09, 2017)

It will be an emotional night on Saturday, when the Houston Dynamo return to action against the Colorado Rapids in the first MLS game at BBVA Compass Stadium since Hurricane Harvey ravaged southern Texas.

“Our organization strongly believes in its responsibility to be a community leader in times of need,” Dynamo owner Gabriel Brener said in a statement. “We are here to support people throughout the relief and recovery effort by initiating a number of efforts.”

The Dynamo (10-8-8, 37 points) are in fifth place in the extremely tight Western Conference. Eight teams are within seven points of each other at the top of the Western Conference table.

The Rapids are looking for anything positive to take away from the final months of the season. Colorado (6-16-4, 22 points) enters the weekend in last place in the Western Conference and is still looking for its first road win. The Rapids are 0-11-2 away from home this season.

“We’re going to give everything we possibly can to win that game,” Colorado interim coach Steve Cooke told reporters this week. “And the players need to stand up and be accountable, not just this game, but for the remaining games of the season.”

Houston, on the other hand, is unbeaten at home this season, going 9-0-3.

But the Dynamo may have to shake off some rust Saturday night. Houston hasn’t played since a 3-3 draw with FC Dallas on Aug. 23. The Dynamo’s Aug. 26 home game against Sporting Kansas City had to be rescheduled due to the hurricane and will be played Oct. 11.

“They’ve been really good at home and we know they have some really fast guys up top and a solid team overall,” Colorado defender Axel Sjoberg said of the Dynamo. “We know what they’re kind of about.”

Colorado’s last road win came at BBVA Compass Stadium on Oct. 8, 2016, and the Rapids also beat the Dynamo in the teams’ only other meeting this season.

Marlon Hairston scored twice and Kevin Doyle had a goal for the Rapids in a 3-1 win over Houston on July 1 in Colorado.