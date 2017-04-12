After bus attack, Dortmund, Monaco kick off their Champions League quarterfinal

A day after Borussia Dortmund's bus was attacked, resulting in an injury to Marc Bartra and the postponement of the club's Champions League quarterfinal first leg against Monaco, soccer will go on in Germany at Signal Iduna Park (12:45 ET, FS2).

The game became secondary Tuesday, when Dortmund's team bus was involved with three explosions. Two suspects have been identified, one of which has been arrested, in conjunction with the attack, which fortunately did not result in any fatalities. Bartra underwent wrist surgery and updated fans with his status in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Dortmund started a Twitter campaign to arrange for the club's fans and Monaco's traveling fans to connect and help one another, with a number of Dortmund fans hosting their counterparts for the night as the two sides came together amid adversity.

Monaco fans, as they were on Tuesday, showed the utmost respect and support for Dortmund, chanting “Dortmund! Dortmund!” inside the stadium for a second straight day.

With heightened security measures taken, the game, featuring two of Europe's most enjoyable sides to watch, will go on Wednesday, with Dortmund boasting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and a cast of rising stars, including 18-year-old American Christian Pulisic. Monaco counters with the sought-after Kylian Mbappe, Bernardo Silva and Radamel Falcao, which should all make for an entertaining two-legged series, now that the focus can be shifted back to the field.

Here are the lineups for the match:

Stay tuned here for more highlights from the scene in Dortmund and from the match.

