Police detain suspect with Islamist ties in Dortmund bus attack

German police have identified two suspects in Tuesday’s Borussia Dortmund bus attack, one of which has been detained.

Letters found near the scene claiming responsibility for the attack indicate a possible “Islamic extremist motive,” police said. The three identical letters begin with the phrase, “In the Name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful,” according to German media. They also call for the removal of German fighter jets from Turkey and Syria, and the closure of the American Air Force base in Ramstein, Germany.

Police also cast doubts about a reported second letter claiming a left-wing extremist motive for the attack.

Dortmund’s bus was rocked by explosions Tuesday evening as it traveled to Signal Iduna Park for the first leg of the club’s Champions League quarterfinal match against Monaco. Police believe the explosives, laden with metal spikes, were planted in bushes along the side of the road.

The game was postponed and rescheduled for Wednesday. Police plan to have increased security at the match.

One Dortmund player, center back Marc Bartra, was injured in the blast. He underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a broken wrist. A police officer riding alongside the bus on a motorcycle also suffered minor injuries.

