Diego Maradona has been invited to speak at Harvard, seriously

Unlikely as the pairing might sound, Diego Maradona and Harvard University could be set for a union. The mercurial Argentine revealed on Facebook that the Ivy League school extended an offer for him to speak at a class.

Castellano | Italiano | EnglishEncantado de ir a Harvard…Nos gustaría invitarle a dar una charla en la Universidad… Posted by Diego Maradona on Tuesday, January 31, 2017

That letterhead looks mighty official! The letter, addressed from Professor Mariano Siskind, invites Maradona to speak in the context of the course “The Global Game: Soccer, Politics and Popular Culture.”

Professor Siskind writes, “Your presence at Harvard would constitute a formidable opportunity for our students and for the entire academic community to learn about the life and feats of the best player in history, and will serve as the most perfect supplement to our lectures on the history, sociology and aesthetics of soccer.”

First off, how can I get into that class? Oh, that’s right, it’s Harvard. Never mind. Anyway, judging from Maradona’s response he seems open to the idea.

Not that Harvard students would ever fathom ditching, but that’s definitely a class nobody would want to skip.