Report: Antonio Conte drops Diego Costa from Chelsea squad amid China interest

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has dropped star striker Diego Costa from the team's squad ahead of this weekend's Premier League match against Leicester City, The Telegraph reports.

Costa did not travel with the team to Leicester after a tumultuous week. The Telegraph reports that Conte got into a row with a club fitness coach this week over an injury, and the striker is also reportedly drawing serious interest from China, including a reported offer from one club of £30 million annually for Costa's services.

The cash–rich Chinese Super League is becoming a bit of a destination for Chelsea players. In the last month, Oscar and John Obi Mikel both departed for China.

Costa reportedly has two years remaining on his contract, and The Telegraph reports that the club has no intention of letting him leave.

Costa has scored 14 goals in 19 Premier League games this season.

The rift between Conte and Costa comes at a poor time for Chelsea. The Blues lead the Premier League with 49 points, five ahead of second–place Liverpool, but Chelsea saw its 13–game win streak end in its last match against Tottenham, a 2–0 defeat at White Hart Lane.

Chelsea will look to maintain control of the title race against Leicester City on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET.

