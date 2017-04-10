Alli, Robben, Cavani turn in weekend’s best performances around Europe

Dele Alli (Spurs): A wonderful curling effort from the English youngster set his team on the way to victory against Watford.

He is Alli, Dele Alli… pic.twitter.com/Ux6WkWrhIo — Mikail Serin (@alankapatan) April 8, 2017

Raphael Guerreiro (Dortmund): A fizzing drive that flew into the roof of the net from the Portuguese midfielder was the highlight for Dortmund in a loss to Bayern Munich.

Fin Bartels (Werder Bremen): Werder Bremen added another point as it veers toward safety thanks in part to a cheeky chip from the experienced midfielder.

Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli): The Italian winger scored two goals in a brilliant performance for a club challenging for a Champions League place.

Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich): The trademark cut inside from the right wing to score once again worked for the Dutch winger, who shows no sign of slowing down.

Edinson Cavani (PSG): The Uruguayan continued his prolific season with two more goals and an assist to set up Angel di Maria in PSG’s 4-0 win over Guingamp.

