Top goals of the weekend: Defour’s chip, Hoffenheim’s lethal counter
Top three goals of the week
Steven Defour (Burnley): The Belgian midfielder tallied a goal and an assist against Bristol City, with his strike a sublime chip that seemed to float over the goalkeeper in a different time vortex.
@CNNFC Steven Defour [Burnley FC vs. Bristol City] @StevenDefour #Clarets pic.twitter.com/D2qiztZd2n
— Henry Young (@Henryoung) January 30, 2017
Allan Saint-Maximin (Bastia): The winger showed a clean pair of heels to the Caen defense with a remarkable turn of pace to score on a lengthy run in his side’s 1-1 draw.
#ASSE #TeamASSE Allan Saint-Maximin vous passe le bonjour 😯👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/R0g3l5eS62
— Alex (SerialKiffeur) (@alex_indahouse1) January 28, 2017
Nadiem Amiri (Hoffenheim): A superb team goal on the counter, which did to Leipzig what it normally does to other sides. Wonderful pace and one-touch passing.
Transición ofensiva del Hoffenheim. Contraataque: progresión en 3 carriles iniciado con conducción para atraer pic.twitter.com/PdZVlbyoth
— The Rondo (@TheRondo_es) January 29, 2017
Top three players of the week
Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich): A nice way to mark a contract extension for the flying Dutchman, who hammered in Bayern’s winning goal in its labored 2-1 win over Werder Bremen.
Bafetimbi Gomis (Marseille): A hat trick for the Marseille striker in the 5-1 win over Montpellier. New signing Dmitri Payet will soon be providing him with more chances as Marseille pushes for a top-four finish.
Jose Antonio Reyes (Espanyol): The former Sevilla winger haunted his old side, scoring one and setting up another as Espnayol shocked the title chaser with a 3-1 result.